Amazon Users Are Stocking Up on These Cute Bento Boxes That Are Perfect for Back to School & Back to the Office

School is almost back in session and most of the people we know who work in an office are heading back soon too. That means that whipping up some lunch at home with no planning ahead is about to be a thing of the past. But we’ve gotten used to our homemade lunches. Not ony are they more affordable than getting takeout every day, but they’re often tastier, too. So, how can we bring our homemade lunches to work without them turning into a soggy mess in our bags? Bento boxes!

Bento boxes are a type of compartmentalized lunch container that originated in Japan. They make it easy to bring a variety of foods for lunch while keeping each part separate, so they maintain the perfect texture until you’re ready to eat.

They’re also super fun for kids, beause you can pack them a variety of colorful snacks and foods so they never get bored. Gone are the days of squished sandwiches and soggy salads!

Check out these best-selling bento boxes, and you’ll be able to look forward to a tasty, fresh lunch at school or work every day.

For the Office:

Bentgo Classic Stacking Lunch Box

Make yourself a lunch you can get excited about, and stash it in this three-compartment, two-container bento box. It even has a set of silverware that fits neatly in the container for ease of use, and comes in several colors.

Kinsho Bento Box

If you think variety is the spice of life, this six-compartment bento box might be the option for you.

For Salad Lovers:

Bentgo Salad Bento Box

If your idea of a perfect lunch is a crisp and refreshing salad, then this stackable bento with a large salad bowl is your ideal. Put your toppings and dressing in the top compartment, stack it over your greens, and go.

For Kids:

Bentgo Kids Children’s Lunch Box

This leak-proof, dishwasher safe bento box for kids has five compartments to fill with their favorite foods. Choose from blue, green, or purple.

Bentgo Kids Stainless Steel Lunchbox

This sleek stainless steel and silicone bento box comes in five colors and has three main compartments. It even comes with a removeable silicone container so you can add an extra snack without it touching the other foods.

Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box

Keep your kids’ lunch nice and cold with the Bentgo chill lunch box, a four-compartment box that comes in six colors and has a removeable ice pack to keep everything the right temperature.

