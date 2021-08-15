Giada De Laurentiis Just Turned This Childhood Favorite Into a Decadent Dessert

There’s something so special about eating your childhood favorites as an adult. What can we say, nostalgia tastes pretty dang good! That first bite of your favorite throwback snack takes you right back to the good ole days. If you enjoy baking and are looking for some new desserts to try, look no further than Giada De Laurentiis’ recipes. She has some amazing desserts like her no-bake tiramisu, semifreddo, and struffoli. Her latest seems to be inspired by peanut butter and jelly. It’s a peanut butter and jelly tiramisu cup that looks seriously delicious.

De Laurentiis shared her creation on her @thegiadzy Instagram account, writing, “What happens when a classic Italian dessert meets a beloved childhood favorite? These individual PB&J tiramisu cups! 🥜” We have a feeling this flavor combination would be pretty awesome. Our favorite part has got to be the ingredients list, which includes peanut butter, raspberry jam, dark chocolate, espresso powder, and mascarpone cheese just to name a few. If you enjoy baking, we have a feeling you’ll love making this as it is pretty involved. Don’t worry, it’s classified as a beginner-level recipe on De Laurentiis’ website, so we have a feeling it’ll still be easy to make. This is also definitely a dessert you want to make ahead, as it needs around four hours to chill in the fridge before serving, but we think it’ll be totally worth the wait.

Overall, if you’re a fan of peanut butter and jelly, or tiramisu, we think this dessert is one you should consider trying. Not only does it look delicious, but it also looks adorable in the cups. We have a feeling it’ll impress the whole family.

Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ Peanut Butter and Jelly Tiramisu Cups.

