Martha Stewart’s Paella-Inspired Baked Rice Has Our Mouths Watering

If you’re anything like us, you want fast, easy meals that will satisfy the whole family. Martha Stewart is our go-to for quick, convenient dishes. Our favorites include her baked fish with summer squash, skillet gnocchi, and spring salad. If you have any mini-seafood lovers, then we’ve found a new recipe we have a feeling you’ll like. It’s Martha Stewart’s baked rice with chorizo and clams. Not only does it look delicious, but super easy. It only takes an hour from start to finish. Now that is what we are talking about.

Related story Martha Stewart Is Releasing Her 99th Cookbook & Everyone With a Sweet Tooth Needs to Order it ASAP

Stewart shared her creation on Instagram writing, “For an easy twist on paella, try our baked rice with chorizo and clams. Dried chorizo is sautéed with starchy arborio rice to form the base. Chorizo is often paired with seafood because the fatty, spicy flavor of the sausage complements often delicate and mild-mannered fish and shellfish such as mussels and cod.” The ingredients in this dish have our mouths watering; onion, garlic, white wine, chicken stock, dried chorizo, and clams just to name a few. It’s the perfect dish to make for a big group too. We think it would be easy to double the recipe to serve 8 people. If you’re constantly looking for new, easy dinners to try, consider purchasing Martha Stewart Living Magazine. We think there are a variety of recipes that the whole family could enjoy.

Martha Stewart Living Magazine Subscription $9.98 Buy now Sign Up

If you’re trying to switch it up, considering making this fun, Spanish-inspired dish. We have a feeling it could become a family favorite.

Check out Martha Stewart’s Baked Rice With Chorizo and Clams.

Before you go, check out Martha Stewart’s Best Dinner Recipes below: