Jamie Oliver’s Baked Fig Leaves-Wrapped Feta With Lemon Is the Star of Your Next Charcuterie Board

So, you’ve mastered the charcuterie board: You’re an expert at pairing cheeses and meats and wines, and you have your goto accouterments. You’ve even become a pro at laying out everything out in a gorgeous, aesthetically pleasing manner. What’s next, you might ask? Well, now, it’s time to level-up — and showcase your real skills a la charcuterie centerpieces. And Jamie Oliver has shared just that: Baked Feta in Fig Leaves, the star of your next charcuterie board.

“Feta, lemon, oregano and olive oil, wrapped in fig leaves and baked until oozy and molten. C’MON this is a feta game-changer!” Oliver writes.

Oliver’s Baked Feta in Fig Leaves is a true stunner. Not only does it pair salty feta perfectly with a trio of Mediterranean flavors (lemon, oregano and olive oil), but it’s also wrapped in fig leaves. And once it’s baked, it leaves guests salivating at the sight — and smell — of this gooey, oozy, cheesy treat.

“[It’s] perfect as a summer dinner party side,” Oliver says.

Making Oliver’s Baked Feta in Fig Leaves is easy. To start, you’ll need six large fig leaves, one lemon, dried oregano, and one 200 gram (or approximately 7 ounce) block of feta. Once you’ve rinsed and trimmed your fig leaves, you’ll coat all your delicious flavors to the feta, including a dash of lemon zest, a sprinkling of oregano, a pinch of black pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil. Wrap with the leaves, bake for about 20 minutes, and serve!

Can’t find fig leaves? No problem. Oliver recommends using vine leaves in place of the fig leaves when they’re not in season.

Get the full recipe at Oliver’s website.

