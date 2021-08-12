This Cast Iron Seasoning Stick Will Restore Your Non-Stick Skillet & It’s Just $15 on Amazon

It’s no secret we love our trusty cast iron skillet. These skillets are pretty low maintenance, but what to do when the coating starts to wear over time? The answer? The Culina Cast Iron Seasoning Stick. It’s a game-changing tool for restoring the non-stick coating on your cast iron pan, which makes cleaning up a lot easier. And this new kitchen obsession is available on Amazon for just $14.99!

Now, we know what you’re thinking: a seasoning stick that’s $14.99? But just listen, this tiny little stick is so economical that all you need is one quick swipe. Upon spreading the solution out for full coverage, you’ll see just how much a little goes a long way. Plus, this item will ensure that any future meals you cook in your skillet are not impacted by the seasoning stick whatsoever — there’s no residue, ensuring that your food will stay tasting great—and won’t stick to the pan!

Culina Cast Iron Seasoning Stick $14.99 on Amazon.com

Still not convinced? Well, how would you feel knowing that this kitchen essential is made right here in the USA? Not only are you using a product that won’t go to waste, it’s made right here with the highest quality ingredients. Now, you can cook your favorite meals in your cast iron skillet for years and years to come instead of buying a new pan.

If you’re looking for a cast iron cleaning solution that actually works, check out the brand’s amazing soap too!

