We love Giada De Laurentiis‘ Giadzy Instagram account. Why? Well, our eyes are not only treated to mouthwatering food porn on the daily, but the chef who specializes in all things Italian also introduces us to Italian dishes we’ve never seen — or tried — before. And the latest example of such is De Laurentiis’ chocolate-hazelnut take on semifreddo, which is basically the Italian version of ice cream cake; and oh my god does it look incredible.

“Have you heard of a Semifreddo? Halfway between an ice cream cake and a custard, this delicious ‘half frozen’ Italian dessert is, as @giadadelaurentiis puts it, ‘pure heaven,'” the IG caption reads.

A dessert with a delicious identity crisis, semifreddo is a mix between gelato and cake and mousse and translates to “half-frozen” or “half-cold.” Described by The New York Times as “ice cream’s chic Italian cousin” and boasting a velvety, creamy consistency, semifreddo has historically featured sweet and citrusy flavors such as amaretto and, in the case of De Laurentiis’ recipe, chocolate-hazelnut.

For De Laurentiis’ Chocolate Hazelnut Semifreddo, you’ll make a crumbly crust and the filling, which calls for basic ingredients, including eggs, sugar and pure vanilla extract, as well as fine sea salt, heavy cream, and — the most important ingredient — chocolate-hazelnut spread.

Taking just 20 minutes to prep and 20 minutes to cook, the dessert is extremely easy to make, thanks to De Laurentiis’ clear instructions. In short, you’ll bake the roasted hazelnut- and biscotti-encrusted crust. Then, pour your filling onto the the crust, and freeze for at least eight hours.

“It’s absolutely divine, and will certainly become a topic of conversation!” De Laurentiis raves.

Get the recipe for De Laurentiis’ Chocolate Hazelnut Semifreddo at Giadzy.

