Martha Stewart has done it all — and she’s far from retirement. Not only has the businesswoman’s brand published an iconic magazine for more than 30 years, but Stewart’s also the author of nearly 100 books — the 99th of which is currently available for pre-order. Chock-full of more than 100 delicious fruit dessert recipes, from crumbles and crisps to pies and buckles, Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts hits shelves Sept. 28. And trust us when we say this cookbook is a must-have.

“Filled with 100+ delicious ways to savor the best of every season, Martha’s latest book features everything from old-fashioned countertop classics to show-stopping confections that are sure to delight all year long,” Stewart writes of Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts, a Clarkson Potter-published cookbook.

Embracing fresh, seasonal fruits, Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts features more than 250 pages worth of dessert recipes that are both easy to prepare and elevated. In the spring and summer? Stewart’s Double-Crust Peach Slab Pie is a must-bake. And this upcoming fall, after your copy of Stewart’s latest cookbook arrives on your doorstep, how about making a batch of Apple Fritters?

“Whether you’re in the mood for an old-fashioned countertop classic or a modern treat with an elevated touch, these comforting, delicious desserts will gratify all year long,” the book description states in part. And we can’t wait to get our hands on it this fall.

