We’re always on the lookout for quick and easy recipes that we can whip up during the day. In fact, we love to find recipes that are perfect for a respite from our busy, sweltering summer days, and require as little preparation as possible — because we know you have so much on your plate! That’s why we’re in love with Giada De Laurentiis’ latest recipe for Crab Salad Sandwich with Old Bay Dressing. This quick and easy meal can serve up to eight people, based on Laurentiis’ instructions, and you’ll love the cooling aromatic savories that just drip off of this sandwich. So, let’s break down that recipe!

Like we said, this healthy and delicious sandwich is super easy to make, and the first step really shows it. All you have to do is whisk together the proper amount of mayonnaise, lemon zest, lemon juice, and Old Bay Seasoning. Don’t know where to find that allusive Old Bay Seasoning? Well you can save a trip to the grocery store and buy it now on Amazon for less than $7.

Now that you’ve got your Old Bay Seasoning mixed in with those aforementioned ingredients, the next step is to fold in the celery, red pepper, basil, and lump crabmeat. Pro tip: don’t break down all of the ingredients too much while you’re folding everything in! Just make sure that each of those elements are evenly coated for a silky, smooth finish.

And here’s the final touch: take a handful of watercress and place it on the bottom of each roll of your choice. Then, add the crab salad mixture and top with the other half of the role and there you have it! You’ve just made a sandwich that sailors down at the docks would smile over.

