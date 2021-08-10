Ina Garten’s Raspberry French Toast Is the Perfect Make-Ahead Breakfast for Busy Families

The school season is truly upon us — can you believe? And we’re already planning our weekly family breakfasts, snacks and more. Fortunately, the ever-reliable Ina Garten has once again left us salivating with her new Raspberry Baked French Toast, and it is the perfect make-ahead breakfast meal. Don’t believe us? Let us prove it.

Garten loves using challah bread for this particular recipe, but rest assured that you can use pretty much any day-old bread that you have in your pantry. After cubing your loaf, make sure you spread them out in a properly buttered baking dish. Your fresh raspberries will go all over the bread, but don’t put too many at the edges — because no one wants a burnt berry!

After adding the final layer of cubed bread, it’s time to move on to the custard. Whisk together large eggs before adding some half and half. After that, it’s a bit of granulated sugar, followed by a smidge of light brown sugar. Next, you’ll want the perfect amount of Vanilla extract. Garten almost always uses Nielsen Massey Vanilla, which you can get right now on Amazon! You’ll also need a pinch of salt for your custard. The final ingredient? Why, it’s orange zest, of course! This will really bring out those summery flavors and light up your tastebuds with all the aromatic savories.

Once you’ve added the custard to your cubed bread and raspberries, add just a bit more sugar and let the confection soak overnight. 24 hours later, your Raspberry Baked French Toast is ready to bake in the oven. By the time your loved ones are making their way downstairs, breakfast will be served. We cannot wait to try this recipe for ourselves.

Get the full recipe for Garten’s Raspberry Bake French Toast at Food Network.

