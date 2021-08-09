Costco Is Selling a Dupe of This Fan-Favorite Starbucks Menu Item for a Total Steal

As summer comes to a close and a new school year kicks into gear, we’re obviously looking for the best, most convenient, and healthy ways to have a quick breakfast to start our morning. While we’d never turn down a trip to Starbucks, we’d rather prefer a great deal. Which is why it’s amazing that Costco features a dupe of one of our favorite Starbucks menu items for so much less than what you’d be paying 5 mornings a week at your local Starbucks.

Related story Costco Is Selling a Massive Strawberry Cheesecake That Tastes Just Like Summer

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Costco now features Spinach and Bell Pepper Egg Bites in stores (we haven’t spotted them online yet), and the price is simply unbeatable. According to a recent post from Instagram account @costcobuys, these bite-sized, microwavable breakfast treats are just $9.99 per pack. Yes, that’s more than Starbucks charges for their egg bites but you get eight egg bites per pack at Costco whereas Starbucks only gives you two and they’ll cost over $5. Costco’s version is literally half the price! The protein-packed breakfast item just needs to be placed in the microwave for 90 seconds. After that one minute-and-a-half, you have breakfast and you’re ready to go!

Not only will these products save you time and money when you’re getting back into that early morning groove, you can also rest assured that what you’re putting into your body is good for you. The meals features 15 grams of protein compared to only 2 grams of sugar. Plus, the mix of egg whites, cream cheese, spinach and bell peppers will give you the energy and protein you need to take on the day. This deal is exclusively in-store at the moment, so run — don’t walk — to stock up on her next must-have morning meal.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: