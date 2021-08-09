My favorite thing about summer is the abundance of fresh produce. From the berries to the cucumbers and zucchini and of course, the beautiful and juicy peaches. But with delicate fruits like peaches and nectarines, you have a very small window of opportunity to eat them before they develop that undesirable mushy texture. But if you stocked up on peaches and have a few that are about to become too soft, don’t worry. There’s no need to toss them out and lose all of that flavor. Martha Stewart has the perfect recipe for peaches that are a little overripe but still pack tons of flavor that shouldn’t be wasted.

“If your peaches have become a little too soft for eating out of hand, cook them into this quick and easy compote,” Stewart writes on Instagram.

And the compote couldn’t be easier to make. All you need to do is melt together some sugar, salt and lemon juice and mash it until it’s the consistency of a loose jam.

After the compote is cooked, all you have to do is layer it with some fresh whipped cream and top it with a crunchy cookie crumble and you’ve got yourself a restaurant-quality dessert. We recommend serving this dish in clear glasses (like these found on Amazon) so you can see all of the beautiful layers.

Get the full recipe from Martha Stewart’s website.