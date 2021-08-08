Martha Stewart Gives Caprese Salad an Easy, Smoky Grilled Twist

One of the most uncomfortable feelings is having to turn on your stovetop in the middle of an already-too-hot summer day. In times like these, we opt for meals that will help us stay fresh and cool, and that require minimal cooking. So when we saw that Martha Stewart had shared a tasty salad recipe, we knew that’s what we would want to eat for the rest of the summer. Filled with eggplant, mozzarella, and tomatoes — this is exactly the dish we needed in our lives. Behold, Martha Stewart’s twist on Caprese salad: This Eggplant, Tomato, and Mozzarella Salad recipe.

Related story Rachael Ray Just Shared a Genius Hack for Making Cannelloni & It's So Easy

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“In the summertime, the last thing you want to do is add extra heat to your home by using your stovetop burners and cranking the oven,” Stewart captioned her IG post. She added: “For an easy side, try adding grilled eggplant to the classic caprese salad of fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil for a summer vegetable extravaganza.”

It sounds delicious, and best of all, it’s a quick and easy meal to whip up that will keep you totally satisfied. Munching on a salad during the summertime has never sounded better!

Get Martha Stewart’s Eggplant, Tomato, and Mozzarella Salad recipe online. And if you want more summer food recipes, check out Martha Stewart’s Food Everyday 60 Days Of Summer cookbook.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: