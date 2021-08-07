Martha Stewart’s Sheet Cake is Basically a Reinvented Ice Cream Sundae

We all know that when it comes to dessert, Martha Stewart takes the cake every time. The celebrity chef is practically unmatched in that arena and constantly wows her fans with her new, tasty concoctions. And the latest dish the mogul shared is just too good. On Instagram, Stewart posted a dessert that quite literally had us drooling: Banana-Split Ice Cream Cake. Oh yes, this is basically every kid and adult’s dream come true. Take a peek at the mouthwatering marvel below.

Related story This Martha Stewart-Beloved Beauty Brand Is Majorly Discounted During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“Inspired by the old-fashioned sundae, this ice cream sheet cake is garnished with all of the fixings—bananas, maraschino cherries, walnuts, and a cloud-like whipped cream topping,” Stewart began her Instagram caption. “Easy to slice and slow to melt, it’s layered between store-bought chocolate wafers and banana slices and drizzled with caramel.”

I mean, this is just about the most festive cake we’ve ever seen. Stewart’s cake features all of our favorite sundae ingredients, and while there’s no actual ice cream in this reinvented version, don’t fret: Instead of the traditional ice cream, Stewart has swapped it for vanilla semifreddo, an Italian frozen custard made with cream, sugar, egg yolks, and gelatin. To that, we have one word: YUM.

While this cake might require a bit more love than whipping together a sundae, we can’t imagine it not being worth it. (It originated in the June 2019 issue of Martha Stewart Living magazine, so it’s got to be good if Martha and her team are giving it another life on Instagram, right?!) Let’s just say family celebrations are about to get a seriously delicious upgrade.

Get Martha Stewart’s Banana-Split Ice Cream Cake recipe online. And if you want more showstopping cake recipes, check out Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection cookbook, which is even on sale on Amazon right now!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: