Giada De Laurentiis’ Garlic-Parm Pasta Gets Its Big Flavor From One Umami-Rich Ingredient

In search of a quick-and-easy pasta dish bursting with flavor? Look no further than Giada De Laurentiis‘ garlic-parm pasta dish that boasts one secret, umami-rich ingredient: anchovies.

“The big flavor in this quick pasta comes from garlic, Parm, pepper flakes, and last but not least: anchovies. Trust us on this!” De Laurentiis assures.

And based on the comments on her Instagram post, people love this dish.

To make De Laurentiis’ Garlic Anchovy Pasta, which she describes as a “pantry pasta” (or, one that you can make with whatever greens you might have on-hand), gather up your EVOO, your short pasta (like Fiorentini, Strozzapreti or Farfalle), your greens (De Laurentiis’ recipe specifically calls for baby spinach), your crushed red pepper flakes and your panko breadcrumbs, as well as the three key ingredients, garlic, freshly grated parmesan and anchovy paste. De Laurentiis recommends cooking with Armatore Cetara’s anchovy filets, which you can find both on her website, Giadzy, and on Armatore Cetara’s website.

“In Italian cooking, anchovies are extremely common. They don’t add so much of a ‘fishy’ taste as much as a salty, umami punch of flavor,” De Laurentiis explains.

This pasta dish is not only bursting with flavor, but it’s also incredibly easy to make. Simply boil your pasta until cooked (about 10 minutes) and reserve 1 cup of the pasta water. Then, cook your anchovy paste with red pepper flakes, garlic, spinach and breadcrumbs. And in a large bowl, toss the mixture with your pasta and about half of your freshly grated parmesan. Add the pasta water if needed, along with olive oil — and enjoy!

Get the full recipe for De Laurentiis’ Garlic Anchovy Pasta at Giadzy.

