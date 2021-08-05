Giada De Laurentiis’ Mini Prosciuitto-Topped Pizzas Are Irresistibly Cute & Delicious

In the wise words of Giada De Laurentiis, “there’s no better appetizer than a mini pizza” — and the chef of all things Italian has just the recipe for pizzettes that takes your favorite childhood treat and elevates it with a combination of irresistible flavors. Pairing salty prosciutto with tangy goat cheese and and sweet caramelized onions on a bite-size crust, De Laurentiis’ Caramelized Onion and Prosciutto Pizzettes are undoubtedly the quick-and-easy, delicious snack you only wish you’d discovered sooner.

Related story Martha Stewart's Summer Entertaining Appetizer Is a Guaranteed Crowd-Pleaser

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“There’s no better appetizer than a mini pizza, and there might not be better toppings than these: sweet caramelized onions, goat cheese and prosciutto,” De Laurentiis writes.

For De Laurentiis’ pizzettes, you’ll need a handful of basic ingredients, including olive oil, kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper, and sugar, as well as herbs de Provence, a few large onions, goat cheese, and prosciutto. And to make the process even easier (yes, please!), buy the pizza dough at the store.

To start, caramelize your onions by cooking them with salt, pepper, herbs de Provence and sugar. This will take about 45 minutes to an hour. Then, after stamping your pizza dough into circles (using a cookie cutter, which you can find on Amazon for just $7), top with caramelized onion and goat cheese, and bake for about 10 minutes.

KSPOWWIN Biscuit Cutters Set $6.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Pull your pizzettes of the oven, top with prosciutto — and enjoy!

Get the full Caramelized Onion and Prosciutto Pizzettes recipe at Giadzy.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: