When we thought we couldn’t love Top Chef host, New York Times best-selling author of several cookbooks (and one children’s book!), and activist Padma Lakshmi more, the Emmy-nominated food expert has taken to Instagram to share some of the most delicious — and approachable — recipes this summer. And our favorite so far? Lakshmi’s quick-and-easy berry pie that doubles as both as a sweet treat and an irresistibly delicious no-bake breakfast.

“When it’s so hot I can’t even bake, I make this healthy sweet treat,” Lakshmi writes.

To make Lakshmi’s super-easy berry cream pie, you’ll need a variety of fresh fruits, like blueberries and blackberries and raspberries, as well as yogurt — making the pie a much healthier version of your average berry pie. More specifically, Lakshmi uses Dahi Lassi yogurt, a vegan, grass-fed dairy yogurt available on Instacart.

“This is actually very thick. It’s delicious,” Lakshmi says, adding that it doesn’t have a lot of sugar. (It has 11 grams of sugar per serving, and for comparison, other yogurts have, on average, 17 grams of sugar per serving.)

And to make the process even easier, simply purchase a store-bought graham cracker crust.

Once you have all your ingredients, pour the yogurt onto the pie crust and decorate with your berries. That’s really it! And once it’s chilled in the freezer for about eight hours or overnight, slice and enjoy.

