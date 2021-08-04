Giada De Laurentiis’ Grilled Heirloom Tomato Flatbread Is Summer’s Answer To Pizza

As far as we’re concerned, pizza is a timeless meal to be enjoyed whether there’s a full-blown blizzard out your window or it’s 108 degrees and humid outside. The only difference is in how we want to cook it. In the winter we have no problem turning our oven up as high as it will go so we can get a perfect pie, but in the summer, we definitely avoid using the oven as much as possible. So what’s a pizza-loving person to do? Giada De Laurentiis has the solution. She just shared a summery heirloom tomato flatbread that’s cooked on the grill, so you can get the pizza flavor you love without turning your kitchen into a blazing inferno.

Related story This Oprah-Loved Cookware Brand Just Teamed Up With Gordon Ramsey & It's On Sale For Up To $400 off

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

What we also love about De Laurentiis’ recipe is that it calls for store-bought pizza dough. That’s a blessing because making bread in a hot kitchen can lead to all sorts of dough explosions that we just don’t feel like dealing with. Store-bought pizza dough also tends to be pretty durable, which means throwing it onto the grill is less scary.

To make your grilled flatbread pizza, you need to first grill the dough on both sides. We love the flavor boost that a charcoal grill gives our food, but a gas grill (or even a grill pan) works too.

Courtesy of Weber.

Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill $175.00 Buy now Sign Up

Once the dough is cooked through, remove it from the grill. Top it with creamy ricotta cheese and a generous sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese, then with fresh torn basil leaves and thinly sliced heirloom tomatoes. Last but not least, a sprinkle of sea salt will help enhance the sweetness of your heirloom tomatoes, while chili flakes add heat and extra virgin olive oil lends a supple richness to each bite.

Once you bring your pie inside, you can take advantage of your still-cool kitchen and mix up a cocktail or two. There you have it: a summer perfect pizza party, all thanks to Giada De Laurentiis.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty:

Watch: A 5-Ingredient Grilled Pizza That’s Easier Than Ordering Takeout

