This Oprah-Loved Cookware Brand Just Teamed Up With Gordon Ramsey & It’s On Sale For Up To $400 off

Oh Oprah, is there anything that we don’t trust you on? From life advice to skincare, we’ve been counting on Oprah to guide our hand when it comes to all sorts of things. But we especially rely on her product recommendations, so when we saw that HexClad cookware was on her Favorite Things List, we were intrigued. Now, Gordon Ramsay is also giving his seal of approval to the brand, and if that isn’t the double-whammy dream team recommendation we never knew we needed, then what is?

HexClad is different than other cookware. It’s made of durable stainless steel, so it’s built to last even if you cook all the time, but it’s also non-stick. And, unlike regular stainless steel cookware, which food can stick to like superglue if you’re not careful, HexClad has a non-stick hybrid technology, so food slides right out of the pan. Non-stick pans you can use at high heat? Sign us up!

Ramsay, who is definitely known for his strong opinions in the kitchen, just announced that he’s been using HexClad pans at home. In fact, he’s also going to be using HexClad cookware on his new show Next Level Chef, and it will be featured in his new cookbook Ramsay in 10.

Hey, if it’s good enough for our lifestyle idol Oprah and the most terrifying but talented chef on television, then it’s good enough for us! Check out some of the best HexClad cookware deals below so you can give your pans a celeb-approved refresh.

13-Piece Hexclad Hybrid Cookware Set With Lids

If you’ve been using the cheap pans you got when you were first out of college for the better part of a decade, maybe it’s time for a total overhaul. This 13-piece HexClad cookware set includes three frying pans with lids, a wok, and three pots with lids. Even better? The set is currently on sale for $400 off.

13-Piece Hexclad Hybrid Cookware Set With Lids $599.99 Buy now Sign Up

7-Piece HexClad Cookware Set

If your kitchen is smaller or you only need some new pans, try this 7-piece HexClad set. It’s also on sale ($190 off), and it comes with three pans, three lids, and a wok.

7-Piece HexClad Cookware Set $349.00 Buy now Sign Up

12-Inch HexClad Hybrid Pan

A 12-inch skillet is the most-used cooking item in our kitchen. Versatile enough to cook eggs for brunch on the weekend or sear chicken for dinner on a weeknight, this non-stick stainless steel pan will be a true workhorse in your home. It’s also currently on sale for $25 off.

12-Inch HexClad Hybrid Pan $129.99 Buy now Sign Up

