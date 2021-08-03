Ina Garten’s Favorite Marinara Sauce Brand Just Released a Fancy Truffle Version

Even when you grow up, there are some foods from childhood you just can’t quit. For us, that’s spaghetti with jarred marinara. Hey, there’s a reason why we ate it so much growing up: it’s affordable, easy to make, and has ingredients that you can always keep in your pantry for busy nights when cooking anything else is out of the question. But we have made a few upgrades to the traditional recipe, the most notable being that we’ll now treat ourselves to Ina Garten’s favorite marinara sauce from Rao’s Homemade. That’s already pretty fancy to us, but when we heard that the brand is now serving up a white truffle-infused marinara, we knew we had to try it.

Related story Martha Stewart Just Shared a Simple Summer Recipe That Takes The Guesswork Out Of Cooking Fish

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Rao’s Homemade Marinara is legitimately one of the best jarred sauces we’ve ever tried. It’s as close to homemade as you can get without actually making it yourself. But their latest product goes a step further. It doesn’t taste homemade – it tastes restaurant-made.

Courtesy of Rao’s Homemade.

Rao's Homemade Marinara Tomato Sauce/2-Pack $19.59 Buy now Sign Up

Rao’s Limited Edition Reserve White Truffle Marinara is made with sweet Italian tomatoes and white Italian truffles to create a rich and decadent-tasting marinara. It’ll turn even the most basic pasta dish into something extraordinary.

It’s so special, in fact, that it’s only being sold online on the Rao’s Homemade website. They’re only selling 2,500 jars of the sauce, and each jar costs $16.99.

Courtesy of Rao’s Homemade.

Rao's Homemade White Truffle Marinara $16.99 Buy now Sign Up

The sauce doesn’t rely on truffle oil, which usually contains no truffles at all, for its flavor. Instead, it contains real white truffles, along with white truffle natural flavor. This gives you a much more authentic truffle flavor than you might expect from a jarred product.

If you feel like treating yourself, you should first of all upgrade your regular marinara sauce to Rao’s Homemade. Then, if you really really want to treat yourself, upgrade that to a jar of Rao’s White Truffle Marinara. Just don’t forget to stock up, because this limited edition product won’t be around for long.

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

Watch: How to Make Giada De Laurentiis’ Stuffed Lasagna Rolls

