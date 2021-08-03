Martha Stewart Just Shared a Simple Summer Recipe That Takes The Guesswork Out Of Cooking Fish

We always hear that we should be eating more fish, but as someone who didn’t grow up eating seafood, it can be hard to know where to start. Do you boil it or broil it? Bake it or fry it? The answer is yes, because it turns out there are more ways to cook fish than we ever imagined. But if you’re looking for a simple, healthy weeknight fish recipe, Martha Stewart has got your back. She just shared an easy baked white fish recipe that’s paired with fresh tomatoes, summer squash, and zucchini, and you don’tor a fancy chef to make it. Oh, and did we mention it’s a one-pot meal?

Stewart’s Baked Fish with Summer Squash tastes like something you could order from a restaurant, but it’s actually so easy to make at home.

The first thing you’ll need to do is pick up some cod or halibut from the store. Both are firm-fleshed white fish with a mild flavor, so they’re perfect for those who aren’t huge seafood fans yet.

Next, slice up a bunch of zucchini and summer squash, along with a few sliced cocktail tomatoes, and place them in a baking dish with chopped fresh thyme and capers for seasoning. Top the sliced veggies with your seasoned fish filets, and season everything with salt and pepper. A drizzle of olive oil adds some heart-healthy richness to the dish.

Cover your baking dish with foil and bake for about 15 minutes. The foil cover will trap in steam and keep your veggies and fish from drying out. Then remove the foil and keep cooking for about 10 more minutes. This will allow the veggies to caramelize a little bit in the last few minutes of cooking.

The end result? Tender, mild fish, juicy summer veggies, and a health meal that even the seafood skeptics will love. Serve with rice, crostini, or even some lemony spaghetti, and you’ve got a summer meal you’ll want to make again and again.

