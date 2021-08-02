Costco Is Selling a Massive Strawberry Cheesecake That Tastes Just Like Summer

There’s a reason why the Costco bakery section is the first place we wheel our carts when we get inside our favorite discount store. That’s where the good stuff is, and one of the main reasons we signed up for a Costco membership. Sure, Costco’s frozen section and prepared dinners are a delight too, and we’ve even been known to buy furniture from the store (hello, Cloud Couch dupes!), but the bakery is where we find the cult favorite desserts we crave season after season. So when we saw the summery strawberry dessert Costco is now carrying, we knew we had to add it to our cart.

Related story Giada De Laurentiis' Roman Salad Is Like If Caprese & Antipasti Had a Baby

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

It’s their strawberry cheesecake. We’re always excited to dig into a cheesecake, especially one topped with sweet summer strawberries, but the fact that this one weighs in at more than five pounds sweetens the deal even further. Not even the Golden Girls could demolish that much cheesecake in one sitting. It’s the perfect size for birthday parties and barbecues, or for savoring one slice at a time over the course of a week or two.

We heard that the dessert was back at Costco thanks to the Instagram account CostcoHotFinds. They spotted it in the Costco bakery section, where it was being sold for just $16.99.

The cheesecake consists of a buttery graham cracker crumb crust topped with a thick layer of rich, smooth cheesecake. It’s finished off with a tangy sour cream topping, which helps to balance out the sweetness of the filling and the layer of summer strawberries.

No big summer meal is complete without a slice of this cheesecake for dessert, and afterwards you’ll want nothing more than to lounge in the hammock until the sun goes down. After all, isn’t that how all summer days should end?

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.