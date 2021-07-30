Giada De Laurentiis’ Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Pasta Is the Easiest Weeknight Dinner

Too many quick-and-easy, weeknight-friendly pasta recipes? Not possible. And Giada De Laurentiis‘ Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Pasta will not only allow you to have dinner on the table in a short 20 minutes but the Italian dish also — and more importantly — bursts with flavor.

The Italian chef posted about the quick and delicious recipe on her Giadzy Instagram account, writing, “At the intersection of super easy and ridiculously flavorful is this very dish: sun-dried tomato pesto pasta!”

For De Laurentiis’ Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Pasta dish, you’ll need a handful of ingredients, including garlic cloves, fresh basil leaves, grated parmesan, and, of course, pasta and a jar of sun-dried tomatoes. De Laurentiis recommends Agnoni for the latter, which you can buy on her website. And as for the pasta, you’ll want to pick up strozzapreti pasta, which you can find for about $5 a bag on Amazon.

Dal Raccolto Strozzapreti Pasta

You’ll also need a food processor to blend the sun-dried tomatoes — along with oil, garlic, basil, and salt and pepper — to make your fresh batch of pesto. If you don’t have one, we (along with more than 13,000 Amazon shoppers) are big fans of the Hamilton Beach Food Processor, which you can snag for less than $50.

Hamilton Beach Food Processor

Now, let’s cook! Simply boil the pasta until tender; then, after saving one cup of the pasta water, blend your sun-dried tomatoes to make the pesto. Toss the pasta with the pesto, and add some of your pasta water to add a bit more moisture to the dish.

Bon appetit!

Get the recipe at Giadzy.

