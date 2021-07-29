Misen’s Le Creuset Dupe Is a Fraction of the Price & Looks Gorgeous

When it comes to Dutch ovens, you’re either spending hundreds of dollars on a long-lasting cooking utensil or you’re taking a chance on an inexpensive product that may boast stellar reviews but has an uncertain lifespan. But now, thanks to Misen, which has gained a reputation for selling high-quality knives, we have a mid-range — but just as gorgeous and high-quality — Dutch oven.

Retailing for $165, Misen’s Dutch Oven is describes as “an update to the cookware classic.” Featuring four layers of premium enamel, Misen’s Dutch Oven offers lifelong durability and a “nearly” nonstick surface.

“A cookware classic improved,” Misen describes. “Incredibly versatile, lasts forever, sold at an honest price.”

Price-wise, Misen costs a fraction of the price versus Le Creuset, whose 7-1/2-quart Dutch Oven retails for $410.

Like Le Creuset, though, Misen’s Dutch Ovens are available in a variety of hues, including blue, black, grey, red, and olive green. They also sell two types of lids, a two-in-one grill pan lid and a traditional lid with a knob.

And people are stoked about Misen’s new product. Back in September, Misen launched a Kickstarter to raise money to create the Dutch Oven; and in return, more than 36,000 people donated more than $4.2 million dollars for the project.

“The dutch oven is a workhorse. It can sauté, sear, boil, fry, bake, and braise, from the stove, to the oven, to the table,” Misen’s Kickstarter states. “Unfortunately, premium dutch ovens that last a lifetime are insanely expensive and overpriced. And cheaper, low-quality ones are prone to chipping and scratches — making them useless in just a few years.”

Misen’s Dutch Ovens are made with four layers of premium enamel, which help prevent chipping, scratching, and cracking.

“Our enamel outperformed the cheap brands, and matched or exceeded the expensive brands,” Wisen states.”

The Dutch Ovens are easy to clean, too; they’re dishwasher-safe and, as they state, most messes need merely a gentle soak and scrub to wipe away.

“We think there should be a better option,” Misen says. “Premium quality and durability that will last forever, but sold for a fair and honest price.”

Learn more about Misen’s Dutch Oven at their Kickstarter page.

