Jamie Oliver’s Feta Recipe Gives That TikTok Pasta A Run For Its Money

Feta cheese is having a bit of a moment this year, thanks to the TikTok viral baked feta pasta that swept through grocery stores and kitchens accross the world. After all, what’s more appealing than a fast and easy dinner idea that centers around cheese? Well, celebrity chefs also got into it. Giada De Laurentiis and Martha Stewart both shared their own twists on the recipe, and now Jamie Oliver is getting into the swing of things. His recipe doesn’t even call for pasta. Feta is the star, and after reading more about his recipe, you’ll see why.

There was a time when you couldn’t serve a block of feta and call it dinner, but we’re living in a new world. Oliver’s vine-wrapped feta makes the savory, salty cheese the star of any meal.

Basically, he wraps the feta in soaked fig leaves after covering it with olive oil, lemon zest and juice, oregano, and black pepper.

As the feta bakes inside this little fig leave package, it gets hot and its texture softens, making it the ideal dip for crostini, veggies, and more. The fig leaves impart their distinct fragrance into the cheese, and give it a unique flavor.

If you don’t have a fig tree, you can actually buy fresh fig leaves online.

Courtesy of Etsy.

20 Fresh Organic Fig Leaves $15.99

But if you can’t get a hold of them, you could also use grape leaves, which you can find jarred or canned in grocery stores or online as well.

Courtesy of Orlando.

Orlando California Grape Leaves $12.39

You could mix this baked feta with pasta, but we like serving it as is, with plenty of savory dippers. You and your guests can scoop and spread the fragrant feta on your favorite foods, preferably while dining outdoors and sipping on some chilled white wine. It’s the ultimate summer dinner.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty:

