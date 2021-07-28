Martha Stewart Just Combined Three Of Our Favorite Italian Meals Into One Epic Summer Entree

When we think of Italian food, we think for two different things. First, there’s the hearty, gooey, cheesy comfort food, with dishes like lasagna, chicken parmesan, and eggplant parm. Then, there’s the lighter fare, that focuses on seasonal produce and freshness. But what if you can’t decide between the two? Martha Stewart is here for you! She just shared a summery recipe that’s like a mash-up of chicken parmesan, eggplant parmesan, and caprese salad, and it satisfies all of our Italian food cravings at once.

Chicken and eggplant both feature in the dish, but rather than being breaded and fried, they’re given the summer treatment and are cooked on the grill with a simple seasoning of olive oil, salt, and pepper. The chicken is juicy and flavorful, and the eggplant becomes totally tender. If you don’t have a charcoal or gas grill, you could always use a cast iron grill pan or an electric grill.

Then, those ingredients are combined with salty Kalamata olives, fresh chopped herbs (Stewart recommends parsley and mint), a pound of mixed heirloom cherry tomatoes (they’re at their peak in the summer), and creamy fresh mozzarella. A splash of white wine vinegar wakes all of the flavors up.

The dish is more satisfying than a salad, but it’s not a heavy meal that will make you feel blah when it’s hot outside. It’s loaded with protein, veggies, and healthy fats; it’s cooked on the grill so your kitchen won’t turn into an inferno while you make dinner; and though it’s simple, it’s fancy enough to serve to company.

That’s another summer dinner win from Stewart.

