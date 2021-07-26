Jamie Oliver’s Prosciutto & Fig Crostini Is An Easy Summer Dinner That Feels Super Fancy

We love summer, but we’ve got to admit that the heat does get to us. It’s one thing if we’re in our bathing suits soaking up the sun poolside or at the beach, but when it comes time to cook dinner in our hot, cramped kitchen, we find ourselves longing for winter. Of course, our desire to eat tasty food never goes away, no matter how hot it is. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for easy, no-cook dinner ideas that will keep us satisfied without turning our homes into a sauna. Jamie Oliver just shared a fig and prosciutto crostini recipe that totally fits the bill.

Related story Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared a Fruit Salad Hack That Will Wake Up Your Tastebuds

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

To start with, you need some ciabatta bread to create your crostini. This is the only part of the recipe that requires any heat. Oliver grills his bread, then rubs it with garlic and drizzles it with olive oil, salt, and pepper before topping it. If you don’t feel like using your grill just to toast bread, you can also use a toaster, toaster oven, or your broiler, or use a cast iron grill pan on the stovetop.

Courtesy of Lodge.

Lodge Cast Iron Grill Pan, 10.5 inch $19.90 Buy now Sign Up

Next, the toppings. You’ll need ripe figs, thinly sliced prosciutto, and fresh mint. Add a slice of prosciutto to each crostini, then smash a fig down on top of it. Garnish with mint leaves, then drizzle on some olive oil and balsamic vinegar. A sprinkle of freshly ground black pepper finishes things off. It’s crispy, rich, fresh, sweet, savory, and tangy, basically everything you could want out of a recipe that’s so simple.

This prosciutto and fig crostini is perfect as a light summer dinner – it offers up protein, produce, and carbs to keep you satisfied and full, even without cooking a full meal.

You can also get creative with it. Swap the balsamic vinegar for a drizzle of hot honey, add a few pieces of torn fresh mozzarella or burrata, layer on a slice or two of fresh ripe peaches – think of the bread as your canvas, and fresh summer ingredients as your paints.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty:

Watch: How to Clean a Cast Iron Skillet

