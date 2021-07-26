Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared a Fruit Salad Hack That Will Wake Up Your Tastebuds

There’s almost nothing more refreshing than fresh fruit, but we’ve got to admit that when we see a bowl of fruit salad, we don’t expect great things. For too long fruit salad has been relegated to the buffet line, or as the side dish you get at breakfast instead of potatoes when you’re trying to get more fiber. It’s usually way too expensive, and ends up tasting like nothing. So when we saw that Giada De Laurentiis, author of the wellness cookbook Eat Better, Feel Better, had shared a hack that makes fruit salad as delicious as it should be, we knew we had to try it.

Her fruit salad recipe starts off with some very familiar fruit salad ingredients: cantaloupe cubes, fresh quartered strawberries, and halved green grapes. But what ties everything together and gives this fruit salad a big boost of flavor is the white wine syrup.

De Laurentiis makes the white wine syrup by simmering wine with some sugar for a couple of minutes, until the sugar is dissolved. She then tosses the fruit with some fresh chooped mint leaves and the warm wine syrup, before chilling it all for a couple of hours.

The wine syrup adds a vibrant acidity and extra sweetness to your fruit salad. It also helps bring out some of the more nuanced flavors in the fruit, while adding its own fruity, floral, and mineral notes (depending on the white wine you use – Sauvignon Blanc or a dry Riesling are a good choice, in our opinion).

You can also change up the fruit salad itself if you want to get a little adventurous. Add some blueberries, mango, or even pomegranate arils to add some extra color and flavor.

You’ll never think of fruit salad as a boring breakfast side dish again. Serve this recipe with some Greek yogurt, and it’s worthy of being your main course in the mornings.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty:

