Rachael Ray’s Thai Chili-Glazed Salmon Gets Its Flavor From This Surprising Addition

Having fish for dinner is one of our favorite meals in the summer. It’s light, filling, fast-cooking, and full of health benefits. What’s not to like, right? Well, if you’re looking for a new summer-worthy seafood recipe to add to your rotation, look no further than Rachael Ray’s latest: Thai Chili-Glazed Salmon. Just from the title alone, it sounds delicious, but when we read the recipe we realized that this dish gets its flavor not only from the stellar ingredients but the cedar plank that it cooks on. How cool is that?

Ray shared the delicious-looking creation on her @rachaelraymag Instagram account, writing, “The key to perfect salmon? The cedar plank, of course! Grilling on cedar boards adds a great hit of smoky flavor and helps retain the fish’s juiciness.”

Cedar planks are an amazing cooking tool for all kinds of meat — especially when you want your food to have an extra smokey kick — and are easy to use; You just soak the board for 30 minutes, place your food onto the plank, and pop it onto a heated grill. As a pro tip, Ray’s recipe instructions recommend heading to “your local lumberyard for high-quality untreated planks” because they can be less expensive than the planks available at a cooking store,” but if you’re looking for an easier option, this set from Amazon costs less than $30.

The ingredients in this salmon recipe certainly give it a kick of flavor, too, including the Thai red curry paste and Thai sweet chili sauce. Honestly, we can’t wait to try this recipe for ourselves and see how the cedar plank gives the salmon a rich smokey flavor.

Check out Rachael Ray’s Thai Chili-Glazed Salmon Recipe online or in the latest issue of Rachael Ray in Season magazine.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: