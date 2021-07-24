Jamie Oliver Has a New Cookbook Coming Out & You Can Pre-Order It On Amazon

Now, this is music to our ears. If you’re anything like us, having a go-to cookbook makes all the difference on those nights you feel like whipping up something delicious but don’t know what to make. Well, one of our favorite celebrity chefs, Jamie Oliver, is about to release a new cookbook — and it looks like the family-dinner inspo we need. Oliver has some pretty amazing recipes (his skillet eggplant lasagna, asparagus linguine, and avocado toast are just a few of our favorites), so we can only imagine what delicious dishes will be inside the new book. Oliver shared a sneak peek of the new release, called “Together: Memorable Meals Made Easy” and we’ve already got it in our carts to pre-order.

To promote his upcoming book, Oliver posted a video including snapshots from the new cookbook, writing, “Bit more from inside my new book Together …. Out on 2 September!” We just have to say, this looks like the perfect family cookbook, and honestly, we can’t wait to get our hands on it. (FYI: you’ll have to wait just a bit longer — Nov. 2, 2021 — for the American measurements version.)

Courtesy of Flatiron Books.

If you just can’t wait for the new one, get your Jamie fix with these already released cookbooks. His “5 Ingredients: Quick & Easy Food” recipe book is perfect for anyone with a seriously on-the-go lifestyle. Every recipe only has five ingredients, making it super easy to whip up last minute. Another one of our favorites is his “Ultimate Veg: Easy & Delicious Meals for Everyone” cookbook.

If “Together: Memorable Meals Made Easy” is anything like these two, we’ll be incredibly satisfied. So BRB, we’re just going to go ahead and add this one to our carts.

