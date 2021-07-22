Costco’s Latest Product Is a Boba Lover’s Dream Come True

On days when you can’t make it to a boba shop, wouldn’t it be nice to reach into your freezer instead to make a boba drink in an instant? Well, with Boba Bam’s Instant Boba — which recently arrived in some Costco stores this month — you can. And according to Costco Hot Finds, they’re not only super easy to make, but they’re also delicious.

Related story Costco Is Selling The Ultimate Summer Dessert & It Weighs Almost 4 Pounds

“So good!!!” Costco Hot Finds raves on Instagram.

Boba Bam Instant Boba comes in one delicious flavor, brown sugar, and the packs of 12 are available for $10.99 each. Each box comes with straws, too.

Making the instant boba is super-easy: Simply microwave the pouch for 60 seconds (or, you can drop the pouch in hot water and let it thaw that way, as Costco Hot Finds did), pour into a cup, add ice, and top with milk.

“The texture of the boba balls is as good as store bought boba, and the brown sugar flavor sweetens your drink!” Boba Bam writes on Reddit. “It’s really convenient when you want to grab a boba drink, and don’t want to wait in line at the store.”

According to Boba Bam’s press release, the product is available at all Costco locations in the Bay Area and Texas. The product is so popular, it’s even sold out on Manhattan Beach-based BEKFOODS’s website.

“It’s an exciting time for our customers and fans of our Boba. Our inventory has been sold out after every shipment,” says BEK Foods LLC CEO Bob Yau.

According to Yau, the company’s had “phenomenal” feedback on their instant boba product, which is vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, and preservative-free.

“Feedback on our instant boba has been phenomenal due to the amazing texture of our Boba and the authentic brown sugar flavor,” Yau says, adding,

“Boba Bam is great product for those who want Boba with the convenience of making it at home in just 60 seconds without the hassle of boiling your Boba for 10 to 20 minutes.”

Anyone in the Bay Area or Texas want to ship us a box?

Before you go, check out our gallery below: