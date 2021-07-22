Summer Peaches Are Perfect for Martha Stewart’s Easy Peach Buckle Dessert

One of the best summer family activities is picking fresh fruits at your nearby orchards. And one of the best ways to use up that basket of fruit? By making a mouthwatering cobbler — more specifically, Martha Stewart‘s easy fruit buckle. The entertaining queen recently shared a recipe for her Peach Buckle, and you’d be surprised at just how easy the dessert is to make.

“A cross between a cake-like cobbler and a traditional fruit crumble, a buckle is the perfect way to showcase those juicy summer peaches,” Stewart writes. And she’s not wrong. With a warm, gooey center filled with sugar-coated peach slices encased in a golden brown crust, and served with a dollop of creme fraiche, we can’t think of a better summer dessert.

For this dessert, you’ll need a 10-inch cast iron skillet; and we are loving Ayesha Curry’s sleek French Vanilla-hued skillet. It not only makes for a great serving dish, but it’s available for a great price, too (less than $30!).

For Stewart’s Peach Buckle, you’ll need three medium-ripe peaches, as well as all the baking essentials, including butter, sugar, flour, baking powder, salt, milk, vanilla extract, and fine sanding sugar.

To start, you’ll sprinkle some sugar over your peach slices; then, mix all your baking ingredients, and pour into your skillet, followed by your peaches. Bake the buckle for just under one hour — and serve with some creme fraiche or ice cream. That’s it. Really! See, we told you it’s an easy-to-make dessert.

Get the full Peach Buckle at Stewart’s website.

