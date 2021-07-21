Martha Stewart’s Gnocchi Skillet Recipe Is a 30-Minute Meal The Whole Family Will Love

We’re all about easy dinner recipes these days, but sometimes it’s nice to shake up what that means. Like, yes, spaghetti and a jar of marinara with bagged salad is definitely an easy meal, but if you have it once a week for a few years it can start to seem dreadfully boring. So when we saw this easy gnocchi skillet dinner posted by Martha Stewart, we were intrigued. Store-bought gnocchi cooks up just as quickly as dried pasta, but it’s definitely more interesting. Could this be the easy but interesting weeknight dinner idea we’ve been searching for?

There’s a lot to love here. First of all, there are two store-bought ingredients that are heavy hitters in the recipe: gnocchi (Stewart recommends De Cecco brand, though you could use a frozen kind, or even Trader Joe’s cauliflower gnocchi, too) and pesto. Using prepared versions of these items saves a ton of time and a ton of dishes.

Secondly, the recipe is packed with veggies in the form of zucchini and tomatoes, both of which are plentiful, affordable, and at their peak of ripeness in the summer. However, if you really wanted to, you could get away with using canned diced or chopped tomatoes in the recipe to save even more time – just select a good brand.

Last but not least, the flavors are familiar enough that the whole family will love it. Tomatoes, Italian sausage, carbs, and a cheesy herb sauce – what’s not to like? You can swap out ingredients if you need to. For instance, you can use Beyond Meat Italian sausage to make the recipe vegetarian, or you can use plain ground beef or ground turkey if you have a picky eater.

If you’ve been looking for a quick and easy weeknight meal that you can actually get excited about (and that isn’t just a frozen pizza), then this is the recipe for you. Don’t forget to add some gnocchi to your cart the next time you’re at the store, and you’ll be eating well even on your busiest nights.

