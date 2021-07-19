Rachael Ray Just Shared An Easy Balsamic Chicken Marinade That’s Totally Replacing Our BBQ Sauce

It’s summer, and for us that means one thing: it’s grilling time. We’ve been firing up our grill for dinner almost every night, and though we love making classics like Ina Garten’s barbecue ribs and burgers and hot dogs, sometimes we want a meal with different flavors. We also have to watch the budget, because grilling steaks and other fancy cuts can get pricey. That’s why we love this balsamic marinated chicken legs recipe from Rachael Ray. Not only does it have a slightly different flavor profile than your standard BBQ fare, but it also uses chicken drumsticks, which are consistently one of the absolute cheapest meats you can get at the grocery store. That’s a grilling win for us.

The key to making the chicken taste ultra-flavorful throughout is letting it marinade for at least a couple of hours, or overnight if you can swing it. The marinade is made with balsamic vinegar, savory Worcestershire sauce, garlic, red pepper flakes or Calabrian chile paste, and olive oil. It has the perfect balance of sweet, tangy, and savory as you’d expect from any barbecued food, but it’s a nice change from the typical barbecue sauce.

To cook your chicken, shake off the extra marinade (so it doesn’t burn), then grill it over medium high heat, turning occassionally so it cooks evenly. If you don’t have a grill, you can also roast the chicken in a 400-degree oven (but we love the extra flavor a charcoal grill imparts).

Pair with your favorite summer veggie sides (Ray serves these drumsticks with a green tomato salad and grilled corn), and you’ve got a tasty, healthy dinner that’s a refreshing change from the usual bbq food you’ve been eating all season.

