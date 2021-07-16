Martha Stewart Uses a Store-Bought Ingredient to Make Her Summer Peach Pie Totally Hassle-Free

Pot pies might just be one of, if not the ultimate comfort food. Described by many as “comfort in a crust,” the creamy, savory dish is known for combining juicy chicken breast with an assortment of veggies, from carrots to potatoes, for the perfect, soul-warming bite. But not all pot pies are served for lunch or dinner; dessert pot pies are just as delicious. And Martha Stewart‘s summer peach pie is not only super-delicious, but Stewart also embraces one store-bought ingredient to make the dessert totally hassle-free.

“Capture that fleeting moment when peaches are flavor-rich and flawless with a pie that won’t keep you in the kitchen. Bake them into a vanilla-bourbon nectar, top it off with a flaky round of pastry, and serve warm without breaking a sweat,” Stewart writes.

To make Stewart’s Easy Peach Potpie, you’ll need about five ripe peaches, bourbon and vanilla ice cream, as well as brown sugar, flour, cornstarch, coarse sanding sugar, pure vanilla extract and egg. But the ingredient that truly sets this fruity pot pie apart? Store-bought puff pastry — more specifically, Dufour’s Classic Puff Pastry.

“The trick to a super flakey crust without a lot of work is store-bought all-butter puff pastry, which always cooks to perfection,” Stewart says.

Once you’ve whisked together your brown sugar, cornstarch and salt, toss in your peach wedges and stir in the bourbon and vanilla. Pour onto your crust (stretched over a 9-inch pie dish), and bake for 20 minutes on the bottom rack. Continue baking for another 40 minutes, but this time on the top rack of the oven. Then, top the pot pie with your pastry circle, and bake another 10 minutes. Once you’ve removed the pie from the oven and let it cool for 15 minutes, serve with ice cream — and enjoy!

Get the full Easy Peach Potpie recipe at Stewart’s website.

