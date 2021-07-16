Sipping on an aperol spritz after a long day at work is commonplace in Italy, where the aperitivo was created decades ago. Now, the cocktail is not only a brunch must-have here in the states, but we’ve also seen various delicious takes on the summertime cocktail. Our favorite so far? Giada De Laurentiis‘ reinvention on the classic spritz: Rosé Spritz.

Related story Say Goodbye to Dark Spots With This Amazon-Favorite Vitamin C Serum — & It's on Sale for $23

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“A little Aperol, a little grapefruit, some pink prosecco… we got ourselves a perfect summer sipper, ladies and gentlemen!” De Laurentiis writes of her refreshing, “perfect sunny poolside sipper.”

To make De Laurentiis’ Rosé Spritz, you need pink Prosecco, seltzer, a couple grapefruits (to make fresh grapefruit juice), a sprig of mint and, of course, bitter orange liquor (Aperol!).

Aperol Aperitivo $25.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Simply mix your ingredients together, garnish with a twist of grapefruit and mint, and serve! Aperol spritzes are typically served in an old-fashioned glass, but we love serving them in clear, ribbed tumblers like this popular Kingrol set found on Amazon.

Kingrol Vintage Glassware Set $26.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Or, pour into a stylish, cylindrical wine glass, like Schott Zwiesel’s Modo Wine Glasses sold at Target.

Modo Red Wine Glasses $47.99 Buy now Sign Up

For a more poolside-appropriate cup for your freshly mixed cocktail, opt for West Elm’s Fluted Acrylic Glassware. We’re obsessed with every style and every color.

Fluted Acrylic Glassware $22 Buy now Sign Up

Get the full Rosé Spritz recipe at Giadzy.

Before you go, check out our roundup of summer cocktails below: