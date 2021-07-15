Move Over Avocado Toast, Gordon Ramsay Wants You to Make This Cheesy Breakfast Instead

Bloody Marys, breakfast burritos, eggs Benedict: These delicious drinks and dishes are just a sampling of brunch must-haves. But thanks to Gordon Ramsay and his now-viral TikTok, we’re adding two more b’s to the list: berries and brie.

Topped on a slice of butter-drenched and -toasted sourdough bread, may we present to you a brunch recipe that combines macerated berries with sliced, melted brie.

To make Ramsay’s popular Melted Brie Toast with Macerated Berries recipe, you’ll need sourdough bread, an assortment of summer berries (including blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries), sugar, lemon, and, of course, brie.

To start, take a slice of sourdough bread, fry it in some butter and olive oil, and set it off to the side. Next, macerate about 1 cup of berries with sugar, lemon zest and lemon juice. Fold in about 2 cups of berries, and let it sit at room temperature for about an hour.

Slice up some brie into 1/2-inch slices, add to your bread, and melt it by broiling for about 30 seconds. Keep an eye on it!

“Sprinkle the brie with a bit of granulated sugar before broiling for a sweeter, crème brûléed effect,” Ramsay recommends.

Now, it’s time to top the brie bread with your macerated berries mixture. Top with a touch more lemon zest, and serve — but not before your pour yourself a glass of champagne.

Get the full Melted Brie Toast with Macerated Berries recipe at Ramsay’s website.

