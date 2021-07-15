Ina Garten’s Parmesan Pesto Zucchini Sticks Is the Simplest & Most Delicious Snack

Zucchini is one of the most versatile veggies. You can eat it as a snack or as an appetizer, and you can sneak ’em into any meal, from pasta to polenta. And it’s during these summer months that we love experimenting with zucchinis — it’s zucchini season, after all. The first recipe we’re making? Ina Garten‘s Parmesan Pesto Zucchini Sticks, an herb-loaded, ultra-flavorful snack that anyone can make.

Related story Ina Garten & Giada De Laurentiis' Lemon Gnocchi Is a Cheesy, Buttery Dream of a Dish

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“I’m always looking for new ways to ramp up the flavor of side dishes,” Garten says in an episode of Barefoot Contessa. “For these Parmesan Pesto Zucchini Sticks, I’m using fresh herbs and they really turn up the volume.”

The ingredients that really make Garten’s Parmesan Pesto Zucchini Sticks shine are parsley and pesto — or what Garten describes as “good store-bought pesto.”

To start, mix your pesto with some olive oil and set it aside. Then, make your panko mixture, including parsley, garlic, parmesan, a dash of red pepper flakes for a hit of heat, salt, pepper, and olive oil.

Next, it’s time to coat your zucchini spears. Start with the pesto mixture and then cover with the crumb mixture. Bake for about 30 minutes, sprinkle with sea salt, and serve!

“I made these and they are now an addiction and this pesto will be going on every vegetable I can find!” writes one Barefoot Contessa viewer. And we can’t wait to make this recipe for ourselves.

Get the full recipe for Garten’s Parmesan Pesto Zucchini Sticks at Food Network.

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: