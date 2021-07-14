This Best-Selling Amazon Coffee Accessory Makes It Easy To Have Great Lattes & Cappuccinos At Home

Is there anything better than a well-made latte or cappuccino with the perfect cloud of foam on top? Our coffee ritual is near and dear to our heart, but to be honest, most of the time whatever we’re drinking comes from the coffee shop. But the cost of those lattes adds up when you’re not making them at home. Luckily, there’s a solution! There’s an affordable tool that any coffee lover should have in their home, and once you start using it, you’re going to save a ton of money on your favorite morning beverages by making them at home instead of buying them from a cafe.

Related story Martha Stewart Just Shared an Easy Italian Recipe to Get You Out of Your Summer Cooking Slump

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Courtesy of Zulay.

Zulay Milk Boss Frother $14.95 Buy now Sign Up

It’s a milk frother! A battery-powered milk frother makes it easy to whip up your favorite milk (dairy, oat, soy – they’re all game) so you can top your espresso and coffee with indulgent foam. You can also use it to whisk matcha, mix protein powder or fiber into water, or make bulletproof coffee.

Each frother uses 2AA batteries to power the 12,500 RPM motor. You’ll be able to make foam for your drink in just 15-30 seconds, and you can use hot or cold milk. To clean, you just submurge the whisk of the foamer in a cup of hot water and turn it on, and it basically cleans itself.

Did we mention it also comes in 36 colors? You can choose the one that best matches your kitchen decor or coffee nook set up, and they make great gifts too.

Once you have a milk frother of your own, the next time someone asks you your favorite place to get coffee, you can say “home!”

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money:

Watch: Ina Garten’s Go-To Kitchen Cleaning Tool Is Sold Out Everywhere Except Here

