Martha Stewart Just Shared an Easy Italian Recipe to Get You Out of Your Summer Cooking Slump

Summer is our favorite time of year for eating (all of the fresh seasonal produce is just too good to pass up), but it can honestly be our least favorite time of year for cooking, thanks to the heat. Yes, we like to whip out the grill, and yes, we’re no strangers to take-out and delivery. But on the days when we want to be excited about dinner without having to actually cook anything or spend too much money on take-out food, we turn to the humble, glorious sandwich. Thankfully, Martha Stewart just shared a simple but delicious Italian sandwich recipe that will totally get you out of your summer dinner slump.

Related story This Best-Selling Amazon Coffee Accessory Makes It Easy To Have Great Lattes & Cappuccinos At Home

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Some sandwiches (soggy PB&J, bland turkey and cheese) just disappoint, but these mortadella and marinated artichoke tartines are treated with just as much care and attention as anything you’d find in Martha Stewart’s arsenal.

The star of the sandwich is thinly sliced mortadella, an Italian deli meat that Giada De Laurentiis also loves. It’s basically a fancy Italian bologna, with a savory, salty flavor, a smooth texture, and bits of pistachio and rich pork fat dotted throughout.

This is an open-faced sandwich, and the base is crusty ciabatta bread that’s smeared with ricotta, olive oil, and grated Parmesan-Reggiano, then broiled until bubbly and golden on top. That’s also the only cooking called for in the recipe, which makes it a winner in our book.

The cheesy mixture is topped with thinly sliced mortadella, jarred marinated artichoke hearts (so easy!), and arugula, with shaved Parmigiano for garnish.

Courtesy of Kirkland.

Kirkland Signature Artichoke Hearts $19.63 Buy now Sign Up

That’s literally it! The quality of ingredients means you don’t need anything else to make these open-faced Italian sandwiches your dinner, because each bite is an exquisite interplay of flavor and texture. The mortadella nearly melts in your mouth, the arugula adds freshness, the artichokes are succulent and tangy, and we don’t need to elaborate on what makes toasted cheese bread delicious.

Once again, Martha Stewart has inspired us to get our of our cooking rut.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Watch: A 5-Ingredient Grilled Pizza That’s Easier Than Ordering Takeout

