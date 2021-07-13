Martha Stewart’s Easy, Savory Tart Is The Best Use Of Those Heirloom Tomatoes

Have you ever tasted a ripe summer tomato so delicious, you thought to yourself, “I wish I could just have this for dinner”? If so, have we got the recipe for you. It comes from Martha Stewart who, with her palatial gardens and fine tastes, knows a thing or two about great tomatoes. She highlights these summer gems in her simple, savory tomato tart recipe. Serve with a green salad, and you’ve got dinner.

Stewart’s Tomato and Brie Tart pairs the best seasonal summer heirloom tomatoes with creamy, buttery brie, storebought puff pastry (we love to see a shortcut!), and salty capers. Together, it’s the perfect blend of sweet and tangy, creamy and crispy, salty and fresh.

Making the tart is surprisingly simple, even though it looks super fancy. Lay out your puff pastry, spread it with mustard, then top with the brie, slices of tomato, capers, and some fresh thyme. That gets drizzled with a decent amount of olive oil and a shower of salt and pepper, then gets put in the oven.

When it comes out, the puff pastry is crisp, flaky, and golden. The brie has melted into creamy puddles of buttery richness, and the tomatoes are impossibly sweet. The briny capers help brighten things up, while the thyme adds a fragrant, herbal note that brings everything together.

Paired with a glass of chilled rose and a peppery arugula salad, and you’ve got the classiest summer meal around – and no one will believe how easy it was to make.

