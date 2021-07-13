Giada De Laurentiis’ Grilled Foil Packet Salmon Recipe Means No Dirty Pans Tonight

It’s summer, and that means the last thing we want to do at the end of a long day is stand in a hot kitchen for an hour with our arms covered in warm soapy water as we scrub away at our dishes. That means we’ve been doing a lot of grilling. Not only does the grill give great flavor to pretty much anything you can throw at it, but it also reduces the number of pans and utensils that get dirty while making dinner. But Giada De Laurentiis, author of Eat Better, Feel Better, just showed us how to make clean-up even easier: cook your food in a foil packet on the grill.

De Laurentiis’ foil packet grilled salmon won’t even get your grill grates dirty, unlike burgers and steaks that drip and scorch and get everything covered in a solid layer of crud. Even better? The foil packet actually improves your salmon, because it cooks the fish in a moist, steamy environment, keeping it from drying out and making sure the fish doesn’t get stuck to the grill or fall through the grates.

To make the foil packet salmon, you season the fish with olive oil, salt, pepper, and rosemary, then top each fillet with thin slices of lemon, lemon juice, some Marsala or white wine, and a spoonful of salty capers. Wrap this up in foil, then simply place on a hot grill for about 10 minutes. The fish will steam in the aromatic liquid, and when it’s done it has a luscious texture.

Not only do you not need to dirty any pans to make this dish, but you also can skip dirtying any mixing bowls and even serving platters. That’s right – De Laurentiis says you can serve the fish right in the foil packets. Summer dinner clean up doesn’t get easier than that.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty:

