Costco Is Selling The Ultimate Summer Dessert & It Weighs Almost 4 Pounds

If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a million times: Costco’s bakery section has some of the best tasting desserts we’ve ever had. From their innovative Boba Pineapple Cake to their Caramel Macchiato Cups, we can always count on Costco for a sweet treat, especially one that feeds a crowd. Well, Costco has done it again. Their seasonal key lime pie is back in stores, and we can’t wait to take a bite.

We caught wind of Costco’s creamy, dreamy, absolutely massive key lime pie thanks to the savvy TikTok account @CostcoBuys. It weighs in at 14.25 pounds, which is a pretty amazing deal considering the fact that the pie costs just $14.99. Can you even buy the ingredients to make a key lime pie that big for $14.99? We don’t think so. And this way, you don’t have to spend all that time in your hot kitchen trying to make dessert – you can just pick up a tangy, cool, key lime pie at Costco the next time you’re grocery shopping, and dessert is taken care of, so you can spend more time relaxing by the pool or partying with your family and friends.

We can imagine this being a huge hit at parties and potlucks. Just make sure you keep it well chilled before serving, for the maximum luxury summer dessert experience. We also can’t help but wonder if it would be good frozen…we sense an experiment coming along!

You’ll need a Costco membership to take advantage of their bakery section, and it’s well worth it. You can also check to see if the Costco in your area is on Instacart, because sometimes you’ll be able to find these seasonal bakery items there, too.

Any way you slice it (pun extremely intended), this jumbo key lime pie for a crowd will be a winner whenever you serve it this summer.

