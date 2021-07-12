Martha Stewart’s 5-Ingredient Grilled Peach Pizzas Are The Ultimate Summer Meal

Pizza is one of our favorite meals, and we like it with pretty much any topping. Classic margherita? It’s our jam. Sausage with grapes? If it’s good enough for Jamie Oliver, it’s good enough for us. The only hurdle we run into is that in the summer, cranking the oven to 500+ degrees makes the entire house feel like a sauna. Luckily, Martha Stewart has shown us how we can keep eating our favorite food all summer long: make grilled pizza. Her latest grilled pizza recipe is as easy as can be, featuring just five ingredients (plus olive oil) and big seasonal flavor.

Stewart’s grilled peach pizzas with prosciutto are the perfect balance of sweet and savory. Juicy in-season peaches are grilled until they caramelize in places, giving them a smoky flavor. Then, the pizza dough is covered with thinly sliced fresh mozzarella cheese, placed directly on the grill grates, and cooked for about 8 minutes. Keep the grill covered so the cheese will melt as the bottom of the crust crisps up. If you’re too scared to grill raw dough right on the grill grates, try using a pre-heated pizza stone in the grill instead.

Stewart provides a grilled pizza dough crust recipe on her website, but you can also just use storebought pizza dough to save on time.

Once the crusts are cooked through (the recipe makes three 9-inch pizzas), remove them from the grill. Top the baked crusts and melted mozzarella with the grilled peach wedges, thinly sliced prosciutto, and fresh basil. A drizzle of olive oil finishes the dish (though we think some hot honey or calabrian chili paste would be delicious additions, too).

Once you start grilling pizza, you won’t be able to stop.

