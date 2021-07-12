Martha Stewart Elevates Her Turkey Club Sandwich By Doing This to Her Tomatoes

We’re always trying to learn how to improve our sandwich-making skills. Having a delicious, go-to sandwich recipe is super convenient for those days when you don’t have time to get creative with school or camp lunches. Martha Stewart is our go-to for delicious dishes the whole family enjoys. Our favorites include her grilled pizza, chilled corn soup, and grilled steak salad. Her latest? A delicious, classic Turkey Club Sandwich. The twist? She seasons her tomatoes before ever adding them to the dish.

Related story CVS Photo Is Offering 60% Off So You Can Preserve All Your Summer Memories

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Stewart shared the creation on her Instagram account, writing, “It’s not easy to improve upon an icon like the club sandwich, but the secret lies in the details: seasoning each tomato slice helps their flavor really pop, and opting for an aged Gouda brings a sophisticated edge while balancing out the smoky bacon.” We love that she opted for a rich cheese like aged gouda. To season her tomatoes, she simply uses salt and pepper. If taking the time to individually season each tomato slice will make our sandwich Martha Stewart approved, then we are so in. A couple of our favorite parts of this recipe are the mayo that’s spread on the bread (before it gets toasted in the pan) and the addition of plum or tomato jam as a spread. We love that it adds a little bit of sweetness to the salty sandwich. If you’re interested in seeing even more awesome recipes, consider subscribing to Martha Stewart Living Magazine. It’s full of dishes we think everyone in the family will enjoy.

Martha Stewart Living Magazine Subscription $9.98 Buy now Sign Up

Everyone needs a go-to sandwich recipe and this one may take our number one spot. It looks incredible and we love the combination of flavors. You can’t go wrong with a club sandwich on a hot day, can you?

Check out Martha Stewart’s Turkey Club Sandwich.

Before you go, check out Martha Stewart’s Best Dinner Recipes below: