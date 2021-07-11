Giada De Laurentiis Shares an Arnold Palmer Recipe That Makes It Truly Refreshing

There is just something enticing about cocktails that resemble some of your childhood favorites. It’s nostalgic and takes you back to the good ole days where the only thing you had to worry about was catching the ice cream truck in time. Giada De Laurentiis is our go-to for summer cocktails and recipes. Some of our favorites include her Italian pasta salad, chocolate hazelnut gelato, and her ricotta bruschetta. Her latest is a delicious take on Arnold Palmer. The twist? She uses limoncello to add that extra adult kick we all yearn for in the summer months.

Related story Ina Garten Shares a Rosé Sangria Recipe That Is Sure to Compete With Her Famous Quarantine Cosmo

De Laurentiis shared her refreshing creation on her @thegiadzy Instagram account, writing, “Staying cool this weekend is extra delicious with this Limoncello Armold Palmer with flavored ice cubes to match!🍋” The worst part about drinking in the summer is the heat. Your cocktail either gets watered down from the sun or it gets warm real fast. De Laurentiis seems to have solved that problem in this recipe by creating ice cubes made from some of the same ingredients that are in the drink itself. How have we never though of that idea?

If you’re looking for a refreshing summer drink, that’ll stay satisfying even as it melts, than this nostalgic De Laurentiis Limoncell Arnold Palmer is perfect for you. We’ve added it to our running list of must try cocktails, we have a feeling we’ll be craving it whilst poolside with our closest friends.

Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ Limoncello Arnold Palmer.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: