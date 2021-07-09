Giada De Laurentiis’ Italian Pasta Salad Is Basically a Charcuterie Board in a Bowl

Giada De Laurentiis, the queen of Italian cuisine, has introduced yet another quick-and-easy meal — and it takes your favorite party tray and tosses its ingredients together into a bowl to make a tasty, Italian-style pasta salad.

Related story Ina Garten & Giada De Laurentiis ' Lemon Gnocchi Is a Cheesy, Buttery Dream of a Dish

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“Calling all pasta salad lovers: This one is the ultimate,” De Laurentiis writes. “All the delicious elements of an antipasti platter wrapped up in a pasta salad that gets better and better over time!”

De Laurentiis’ super-quick, super-easy pasta salad combines every ingredient you love from a charcuterie board — from salami and olives to all the cheese — with a fresh batch of perfectly seasoned pasta and De Laurentiis’ delicious red wine vinaigrette to make what she describes as a “no-fuss dish that only gets better with time.”

For this pasta salad, start with prepping all of your antipasto ingredients, including hard salami, smoked turkey, provolone cheese, asiago cheese, green olives, roasted red peppers, and basil leaves.

Now, it’s time to make your vinaigrette. Take a jar (specifically one with a screw top lid — Amazon sells a two-pack for less than $10) — and fill it with red wine vinegar, mustard, salt, pepper and olive oil; and give it a good shake.

Ball 32-Ounce Mason Jars with Lids $8.19 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Next, make your pasta in salted water for about 10 minutes. Once that’s done, toss together the cooked pasta and the rest of your salad ingredients in a large bowl. Drizzle on your vinaigrette, and serve!

Bovado 4 Quart Glass Bowl $18.98 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Get the full recipe for De Laurentiis’ Italian Pasta Salad at Giadzy.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: