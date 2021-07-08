Ina Garten & Giada De Laurentiis’ Lemon Gnocchi Is a Cheesy, Buttery Dream of a Dish

When Ina Garten and Giada De Laurentiis join forces in the kitchen, you know the result will be a lip-smacking, mouth-watering masterpiece. On an episode of Barefoot Contessa, De Laurentiis showed Garten how to make her favorite gnocchi recipe — and it’s a cheesy, buttery dream of a dish. Oh, and did we mention it’s surprisingly easy to make?

“This is a traditional gnocchi — the Giada version,” De Laurentiis tells Garten of her Mascarpone and Lemon Gnocchi with Butter Thyme Sauce. “No potatoes, because usually it is potatoes; but there’s a little bit of flour but only three quarters of a cup. So, it’s mostly cheese and lemon.”

And we can’t complain with that.

To make De Laurentiis’ Lemon Gnocchi, you’ll need a slew of ingredients, including mascarpone cheese, grated parmesan, lemons, flour and more for the gnocchi, and butter, fresh thyme leaves, and pecorino Romano cheese for the sauce.

To start, you’ll mix the mascarpone and parmesan cheeses, along with your spices, zest and egg, wit your hand mixer. (If you don’t have one, we love the KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer.) You’ll then roll teaspoon-size pieces of your dough into oval shapes.

Next, you’ll work on the sauce, which requires simply cooking the butter and salt in a heavy medium skillet for a couple of minutes. Once it begins to brown, remove from heat and stir in your thyme leaves.

Lastly, add the gnocchi in batches into your simmering water. Once they begin to float, coat them with your hot butter, and serve with that delicious Pecorino Romano cheese.

Get the full Mascarpone and Lemon Gnocchi with Butter Thyme Sauce recipe at Food Network.

