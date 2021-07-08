Penske Media Just Launched a New Culture Festival & Foodies Should Be Especially Excited

We’ve spent the past year and a half stuck inside our homes, watching the world shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, we missed out on a lot of the food, music and culture festivals that brought so much joy into our lives. Now that the world is starting to open up again (thank you, vaccines!), we can start to make travel arrangements to attend some of our favorite festivals again. While you’re planning out your food, music and culture festival travels, make sure to add Penske Media’s new Los Angeles-based culture festival called LA3C to your list.

Penske Media Corporation — the parent company of SheKnows, Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard and more — just announced its inaugural LAC3 Culture & Creativity festival. The three-day festival is a celebration of all that Los Angeles has to offer and “will bring together creators, artists and LA’s emerging talent in new and highly interactive formats and live experiences across entertainment, music, food, art, fashion and sports,” according to the LA3C website.

The inaugural event will take place in Los Angeles December 2-4, 2021 and you can expect an immersive and inclusive experience unlike any other festival. The festival will take place throughout the city of Los Angeles and it will feature a curated assortment of best-in-class experiences and events. “Guests can anticipate one-of-a-kind comedy events, numerous live concerts and performances, immersive culinary experiences, fashion activations, leading-actor roundtables and a chance to watch artists and creators in motion,” PMC said in a press release.

The news comes just a few months after PMC took a 50% stake in the South by Southwest festival.

“After 18 months of isolation, it feels now is the time for gathering around the elements of culture that connect us,” said PMC Chairman and CEO Jay Penske.

For more details and to sign up for attendance information, you can visit the LA3C website.