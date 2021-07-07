Costco’s Ice Cream Sunday Kit Makes It Easy to Host Your Little One’s Friends at Home

It’s summer, and the long hot days mean that entertaining the kiddos can be a little challenging. Playing outside in the sun all day can lead to serious overheating, but the good news is that cooling off can be just as fun! Whether you’re at the pool or at the beach, lounging on a splash mat or running through the sprinklers, nothing beats the heat at the end of the day like ice cream. That’s why we’re so pumped about this new Costco find: an ice cream party box that’s filled with everything you need to turn a regular carton of ice cream into an absolute blast for your kids.

The kit, which is just $17.99, includes everything you need for an awesome DIY ice cream sundae bar. It comes with marshmallows, sprinkles, and toppings including mini Oreos, mini gummy bears, Nerds, and M&Ms. It also comes with waffle cones, so you can feel like you’re at a real scoop shop even at home.

You can choose your kids’ favorite ice cream to go along with the kit, but really, any flavor will do, from basic vanilla to cotton candy and beyond. Luckily, Costco sells ice cream, too, so it’s a one-stop shopping trip to get this ice cream party going (and if you don’t have a Costco membership yet, you can sign up here so you don’t miss out on the summer fun).

The kit weighs in at a whopping 3.56 pounds, which should be more than enough for your party crew. And while you might be tempted to craft the most Instagram-worthy DIY cone possible, why not let yourself relax? The kids will have more fun decorating their own cones with all of their favorite toppings, and you can focus on the fun.

Oh, and don’t worry – this kit is totally adult-approved too, so even if you don’t have any little ones running around, you should grab one to make beating the heat a little more fun (and tasty) in your neck of the woods.

