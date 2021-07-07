Le Creuset Just Launched a Gorgeous New Color to Spice Up Your Summer

It’s no secret that we are kind of obsessed with Le Creuset. You can blame Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa host who also loves the brand, for starting our obsession, but it’s definitely spiraled from there. These days, we scour the internet constantly for new Le Creuset deals. But even more exciting is when they drop a new color. Well, if you’re as big of a Le Creuset fan as we are, then we’ve got big news: Le Creuset just launced a hot new color for summer, and it’s available exclusively on the Le Creuset website.

The new color is Cayenne, a fiery, reddish-orange hue that will definitely add some vibrancy to your current kitchen decor. After all, that’s our favorite thing about Le Creuset’s pieces (other than their durability and functionality, that is) – they come in colors so gorgeous, we’re totally fine with leaving them on the stovetop to add a little style to the room.

We’re also super excited about the new color because certain items in Cayenne are currently on sale. The Le Creuset enameled cast iron Round Wide Dutch Oven in Cayenne is currently $140 off, which is a total steal, considering that this is a true kitchen workhorse that will literally last a lifetime.

Their signature curved casserole dish with lid, which is also enameled cast iron, is also on sale for $100 off. This 2 1/2 quart dish can be used on the stove top or in the oven, is dishwasher-safe, and is the perfect size for side dishes or smaller meals.

You can see all of the Le Creuset Cayenne-colored items available on the Le Creuset website here. Which item do you covet the most?

